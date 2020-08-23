Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Federal news, Director David L. Royer bought 7,000 shares of Central Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Federal stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. Central Federal Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

