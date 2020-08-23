Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 574,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

