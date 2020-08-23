Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

