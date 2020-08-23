Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after buying an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. 889,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

