Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 405 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $79,002,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.50. 1,375,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,220. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

