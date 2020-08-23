Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 28,139 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 907,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

