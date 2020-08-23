Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 23,609 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of F traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,057,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,489,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.