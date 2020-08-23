Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

