Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,263. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

