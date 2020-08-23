Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 333,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,188. The firm has a market cap of $763.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 180,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,742,596.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 405,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,368 over the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

