Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,700 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,259,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,605. The firm has a market cap of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

