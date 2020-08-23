Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. 1,077,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

