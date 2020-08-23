Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,873. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.