Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. 239,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,703. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

