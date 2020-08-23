Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $193,000 Investment in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.07% of Obseva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Obseva by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Obseva by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Obseva stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 435,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva SA has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

