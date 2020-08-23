Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,185,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 571,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,378. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

STAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

