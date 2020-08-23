Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $64,000 in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 80,645 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 305,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

