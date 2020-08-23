Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $241,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. 7,056,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.