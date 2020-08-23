Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $236,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

