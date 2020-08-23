Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $226,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 53.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $157.30. 1,340,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

