Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $218,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,290. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

