Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

