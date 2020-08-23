Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.06% of Enzo Biochem worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $813,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 95.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 151.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE ENZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 293,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

