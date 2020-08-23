Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $577,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,649. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.