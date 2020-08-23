Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.10% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 95,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

