Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. 23,928,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,315,973. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

