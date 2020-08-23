Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,220. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 20,207,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,300,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

