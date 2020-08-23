Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in MSG Networks by 250.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 655.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 195,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 457,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,205 shares of company stock valued at $805,068. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

