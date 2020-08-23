Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at $20,222,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 7,761,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

