Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,235,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.