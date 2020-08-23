Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 5,974 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 795.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDS. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 909,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,500. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

