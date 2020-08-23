Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 32,700 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 862,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.