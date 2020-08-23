Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.38% of Natural Alternatives International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

NAII stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 20,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.14.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

