Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 27.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 483,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,948. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $582.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.