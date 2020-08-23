Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.