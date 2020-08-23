Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 5,454 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 4,749,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

