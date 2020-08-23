Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Manitex International Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitex International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.