Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE DBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 589,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,874. The stock has a market cap of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.