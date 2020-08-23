Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,531,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

