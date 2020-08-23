Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CRNX opened at $14.56 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

