Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

