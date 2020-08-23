CoTrader Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,052.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $27,052.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.62 or 0.05462105 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

