Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

