CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan Purchases 27,913 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.05 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

