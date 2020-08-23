Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Copa worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Copa by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPA opened at $48.32 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

