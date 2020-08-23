Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of COO stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.60. 275,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

