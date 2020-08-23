Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,594 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,370 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,645 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

