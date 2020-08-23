Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

