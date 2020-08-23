ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.62.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

