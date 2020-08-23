Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.96 Million

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $78.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.69 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $78.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $309.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $314.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.72 million, with estimates ranging from $290.05 million to $326.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

